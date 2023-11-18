Friday Night Football: NorthWood advances to state final, Knox and North Judson fall
(WNDU) - Three Michiana-area high school football teams hit the road on Friday night in hopes of punching their tickets to Indianapolis next weekend for the state finals, but only one of them will be making the trip.
The NorthWood Panthers defeated Leo 45-33 in Class 4A semi-state action to clinch their first state finals appearance since 2016. The Panthers (12-2), who last won it all back in 2005, will face East Central (14-0) next Saturday, Nov. 25, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As for our other two area teams, the drive home will not be so celebratory.
Knox saw its magical season come to an end after running into a buzzsaw at perennial powerhouse Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in the Class 3A northern semi-state. The Trojans had a 35-0 lead at halftime before defeating the previously undefeated Redskins 42-14. Knox finishes its season with a 13-1 record.
In Class 1A, North Judson was only down by two points at halftime to Adams Central, but the Flying Jets took control in the second half and easily defeated the Bluejays 42-18. North Judson finishes the season with a 9-5 record.
Here’s a look at the semi-state scores from across the state:
CLASS 6A
Crown Point 38, Westfield 31 (2OT)
Ben Davis 37, Center Grove 34 (OT)
STATE FINAL: Crown Point vs. Ben Davis - Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. EST
CLASS 5A
Fort Wayne Snider 28, Merrillville 0
Decatur Central 24, Bloomington South 12
STATE FINAL: Fort Wayne Snider vs. Decatur Central - Friday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. EST
CLASS 4A
NorthWood 45, Leo 33
East Central 49, New Palestine 0
STATE FINAL: NorthWood vs. East Central - Saturday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m. EST
CLASS 3A
Indianapolis Chatard 42, Knox 14
Heritage Hills 23, Gibson Southern 20
STATE FINAL: Indianapolis Chatard vs. Heritage Hills - Friday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. EST
CLASS 2A
Fort Wayne Luers 28, Lafayette Central Catholic 7
Southmont at North Posey (Saturday Game)
STATE FINAL: Fort Wayne Luers vs. Southmont/North Posey - Saturday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. EST
CLASS 1A
Adams Central 42, North Judson 18
Indianapolis Lutheran 56, Sheridan 14
STATE FINAL: Adams Central vs. Indianapolis Lutheran - Friday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. EST
