A discussion with Pokagon Band Vice Chairman Gary Morseau

(WNDU) - As you may or may not know, November is Native American Heritage Month.

That’s why we invited Gary Morseau, vice chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

Morseau gave more background on the tribe and talked about its sovereign powers during his conversation with Felicia Michelle. He also touched on the call to end Native mascots.

To learn more about the Pokagon Band, watch the video above! You can also visit the Pokagon Band’s website.

