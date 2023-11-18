A discussion with Pokagon Band Vice Chairman Gary Morseau

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WNDU) - As you may or may not know, November is Native American Heritage Month.

That’s why we invited Gary Morseau, vice chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

Morseau gave more background on the tribe and talked about its sovereign powers during his conversation with Felicia Michelle. He also touched on the call to end Native mascots.

To learn more about the Pokagon Band, watch the video above! You can also visit the Pokagon Band’s website.

Latest News

Community

Holidays

Holidays

Latest News

Education

Community

Community

Wednesday's Child

Community

Community

