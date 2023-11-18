Advertise With Us

Buzz Around Campus: Irish fans ready to cheer on Notre Dame on Senior Day

By George Mallet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For Wake Forest this week, it’s an old face in a new place. How do fans view Sam Hartman’s former football team?

George Mallet dropped by Eddy Street Commons for this week’s Buzz Around Campus.

First things first... Marcus will be attending his first Notre Dame game on Saturday.

“Just excited to go through the whole process and view it live,” he said.

We caught up with meg on her way to get her senior portrait snapped.

“I have a lot of faith in the Irish,” she said. “I think they’re going to win.”

Losses to lesser teams have troubled Luke.

“I think we should beat them,” he said. “I don’t think they’re the best team from what I’ve heard, but at the same time I have my doubts about our offense, so we’ll see.”

Fans we spoke with remember Louisville. They remember Ohio State. Nonetheless, they are confident about Wake Forest.

“Notre Dame by 20,” predicted one fan.

“I’m hopeful,” said a fan named Tyler. “I plan on attending the game. I’m pretty psyched about it. The weather should be decent, no snow this time. And I’m really hopeful they can pull one out.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak train derails in New Buffalo Township after crash
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Cold front Friday will drop our temperatures by 30 degrees
Edith Schmucker
$1.75M awarded to estate of Nappanee woman killed in same crash as Jackie Walorski
New property tax credit available for homeowners over 55 in St. Joseph County, beginning Jan....
New property tax credit available for homeowners over 55
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing

Latest News

Notre Dame's Markus Burton (3) shoots over Oklahoma State's Brandon Garrison (23) and...
Markus Burton leads way in overtime, Notre Dame edges Oklahoma State 66-64
Music journey comes full circle for Irish Guard co-captain from South Bend
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman (10) sing the alma mater the...
Notre Dame looking to bounce back against Wake Forest on Senior Day
Notre Dame guard J.R. Konieczny (20) shoots against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame falls to Auburn 83-59 in Legends Classic semifinals