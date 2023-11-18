Buzz Around Campus: Irish fans ready to cheer on Notre Dame on Senior Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For Wake Forest this week, it’s an old face in a new place. How do fans view Sam Hartman’s former football team?

George Mallet dropped by Eddy Street Commons for this week’s Buzz Around Campus.

First things first... Marcus will be attending his first Notre Dame game on Saturday.

“Just excited to go through the whole process and view it live,” he said.

We caught up with meg on her way to get her senior portrait snapped.

“I have a lot of faith in the Irish,” she said. “I think they’re going to win.”

Losses to lesser teams have troubled Luke.

“I think we should beat them,” he said. “I don’t think they’re the best team from what I’ve heard, but at the same time I have my doubts about our offense, so we’ll see.”

Fans we spoke with remember Louisville. They remember Ohio State. Nonetheless, they are confident about Wake Forest.

“Notre Dame by 20,” predicted one fan.

“I’m hopeful,” said a fan named Tyler. “I plan on attending the game. I’m pretty psyched about it. The weather should be decent, no snow this time. And I’m really hopeful they can pull one out.”

