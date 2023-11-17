Wilden Avenue renovation project complete

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a big day for Goshen.

The city hosted a ribbon-cutting for a new project on Wilden Avenue on Friday.

It’s a $7.3 million project designed to make things safer for pedestrians and to help the traffic flow at the intersection of Wilden and State Road 15.

The project also includes new pavement with curbs, gutters, and sidewalk improvements.

