Notre Dame looking to bounce back against Wake Forest on Senior Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is looking for a bounce back game on Saturday against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

It’s the final home game for the Irish this season, and they still have something to play for after three losses. They’ll look to send this giant mix of a senior class and guys likely headed to the NFL Draft out in style.

Notre Dame is coming off its second bye week after a tough loss in Death Valley to Clemson.

Head coach Marcus Freeman knows how badly the Irish need this bounce back.

“Each individual has to look at themselves and say, ‘Okay, why am I in this position I’m in? And what do I have to do to find a way to improve?” Freeman said. “That’s the message, is that every individual, every coach, and every player in that locker room has to own where we’re at and what we’ve got to do to improve. So, that’s schematically, that’s as an individual, and then we’ve got to go back to work.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s tilt at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. EST. You can watch the game right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.