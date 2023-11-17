Notre Dame falls to Auburn 83-59 in Legends Classic semifinals

NEW YORK (WNDU/AP) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball dropped to 1-2 on the season after losing to Auburn 83-59 in the semifinals of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

The Fighting Irish were only down 39-33 at halftime, but they were no match for the Tigers (2-1) in the second half. Auburn went on a 13-0 run to start the second half and cruised from there to a blowout win.

Notre Dame missed all 13 of its 3s and shot 22% (6 of 27) after halftime.

J.R. Konieczny scored 18 points with 11 rebounds for the Irish. Tae Davis added 13 points, Markus Burton had 12 and Braeden Shrewsberry 10.

The game at the Barclays Center was the first-ever between the Irish and the Tigers.

Auburn advances to the Legends Classic championship, where the Tigers will face St. Bonaventure. Notre Dame will play Oklahoma State in the third-place game, which is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

