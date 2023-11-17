Multiple guns stolen from Dunham’s Sports in Benton Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after they say multiple guns were stolen from a sporting goods store in Benton Township.

According to police, the burglary happened on Friday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.

Officers say the suspects disabled the security system and stole multiple guns from the store.

Detectives from multiple agencies are investigating and are looking for help from the public.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can reach out to Benton Township police via the department’s Facebook page.

