Meet the ‘Cat Boss’ at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Wellness Series, we are focusing on mental health. There’s one man who is the heartbeat of the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Charlie Olson, also known as the “Cat Boss,” is a years-long volunteer and has the “purrfect” touch! His focus is on the cats’ well-being, but he’s inspiring humans along the way.

The cats at the Humane Society are looking their best for potential adopters, and it’s all thanks to the Cat Boss.

Lauren: I heard you have the nickname, Cat Boss.

Olson: Yeah, Cat Boss!

Lauren: Do you like that?

Olson: I like that.

And the cats, yeah, they like him too.

Stanton: Charlie has been here for a long time. At least five plus years, he’s the Cat Boss and a great addition to our volunteer program.

Once a week, Olson volunteers at the Humane Society, and he does it all for the felines!

Stanton: He is so gentle with our cats. He helps us with socializing them, which is important because we want them ready to go to their forever homes. He also brushes them, which is important.

And the animals respond to Charlie like no other...

Stanton: He will go into a room that our employees can’t get the cats to come out of, and by the end, they are climbing into his lap.

And it’s not just his curiosity about the cats...

Olson to Lauren: Are you married?

Lauren: No!

Olson, in laughter: What?!

Stanton: He really lifts us all up and makes us all happy, which is really important with a volunteer. You want someone who makes the place better, and Charlie really does that.

Every week, the Humane Society has Olson pick a favorite cat, and they feature it in a post called Charlie’s Cat Corner to help get them adopted.

Charlie will be celebrating his 34th birthday on Monday, so from all of us here at WNDU: Happy Birthday, Charlie!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.