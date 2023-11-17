Maytag, Whirlpool treat 250 kids to Thanksgiving dinner

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

Kids in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal tonight, as part of the Maytag Brand’s “Day of Dependability.”

Maytag and the Whirlpool Corporation treated 250 kids to a Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan.

They chowed down and gave it a thumbs up.

“Last year we had ham, and they were not so excited about the ham,” said Lindsay Jones, the communications manager for Maytag. “The chicken is a big hit this year. So, we took that feedback, and they are all really pumped up about that. And I think just the music and the energy, and the togetherness is all really great.”

“At least when they come here, they know it’s a safe place; it’s going to be fun. There’s going to be music; they’ve got the staff that loves them. It’s going to be a fun event,” said Alan Blackmon, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Michigan.

There was also face painting, music, dancing, and other performances.

“It’s a little bit of a little mini-reunion for the kids to kind of come together and just spend time and just have fun. Have the music on, and who doesn’t love good food,” Blackmon said.

This event started in 2019...but Maytag and the Boys & Girls Clubs have been partners for 20 years.

“Clubs like us, we really depend on partners, and so having Maytag and Whirlpool stand behind us, that’s huge,” Blackmon continued. “There are a lot of nonprofits and a lot of worthy nonprofits out there, but the fact that they continue to say, ‘no, this is important. That this is where we are going to continue to invest,’ is on the kids, that’s huge.”

“And for us, this is just really special because the Club here is right in our backyard,” Jones added. “It’s nice for us to be able to get boots on the ground and make an impact in our community and really help the kids just grow to be their most fulfilled, inspired selves.”

Maytag also offers a Feel Good Fridge program where families and students can take food from a refrigerator at the Boys & Girls Club if they are in need.

