Man charged with armed robbery, kidnapping after South Bend home invasion

A mugshot of Cedrick Holloway.
A mugshot of Cedrick Holloway.(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing several charges in relation to an armed South Bend home invasion.

According to the South Bend Police Department, in partnership with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Cedrick Holloway, 22, has been charged with one count of armed robbery, two different counts of kidnapping, one count of robbery, and one count of theft.

Per court documents, police say they were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Fairview Avenue in South Bend on the report of a home invasion on Thursday around 6:30 a.m.

A woman at the home told police she woke up with an unknown man, identified by authorities as Holloway, in her room. Holloway allegedly said he was armed and reportedly took money and jewelry.

According to police, Holloway then drove the woman to an ATM to get more money. The woman drove him to a nearby gas station, where she stated he threatened to hurt people in the gas station if she alerted anyone.

After getting more cash, Holloway left the gas station, and the woman was able to call police. Through investigation, police were able to identify Holloway as a suspect.

Holloway is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Holloway was previously arrested and charged with burglary and vandalism to the Our Lady of Hungary Church, which happened in June 2022.

