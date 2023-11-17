Group files paperwork to remove Buchanan’s mayor

By 16 News Now and Natacha Casal
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Paperwork has been filed to start a recall of the mayor of Buchanan.

16 News Now was on hand on Friday morning when a community activist turned the recall form into the Berrien County Courthouse.

Activists warned that if Sean Denison did not step down as mayor at the city commissioners meeting on Monday, they were going to try to get him recalled. They made good on that promise on Friday morning, filing paperwork to formally recall him.

This comes after the suspension of city manager Ben Eldridge, which community members tell us has caused a divide for many in the city.

The recall petition accuses Mayor Denison of ethical violations, of not following open meetings rules, and it claims the mayor’s suspension of Eldridge was “illegal.”

Under Michigan law, the recall petition must now be reviewed by county officials. Should the recall move forward, the mayor would have an opportunity to appeal it.

We’ve reached out to Mayor Denison for comment but are still waiting to hear back from him.

