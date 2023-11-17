Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Cold front Friday will drop our temperatures by 30 degrees

Scattered showers will be around for the Friday morning commute
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRIDAY: Scattered light showers through the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon with falling temperatures. High near 60F in the morning falling to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Wind SW turning NW at 10 to 25 mph. Wind chills in the 30s by late day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds decrease and temperatures drop below freezing for all of Michiana. Wind chills by Saturday morning will fall into the low and mid 20s. Low 28F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend looks dry and sunny, but cooler with highs only near 50 degrees. Another system looks to bring rain showers and our coldest air so far by Thanksgiving week. No big storms are on the horizon through Thanksgiving for Michiana and the Midwest region. Depending on our wind direction, next Wednesday and Thursday may feature some light lake-effect snow showers, but road pavement impacts are NOT expected at this time.

