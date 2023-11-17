Crews extinguish electrical fire at restaurant on State Road 933

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters were called late Friday morning to a Mexican restaurant just north of Roseland to extinguish an electrical fire.

It happened around 11:05 a.m. at the Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant on State Road 933.

Officials from Clay Fire tell 16 News Now it was an electrical fire in a light socket that started in the front left part of the building. Crews reportedly arrived in time to contain it to that section of the building.

Employees were inside at the time of the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

Clay Fire, the South Bend Fire Department, and the Notre Dame Fire Department all responded to the call.

