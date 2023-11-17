Amtrak train derails in New Buffalo Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Amtrak train derailed near Three Oaks on Thursday evening.

Reports put the incident near the intersection of US-12 and Lakeside Road in New Buffalo Township.

There is no word yet on any injuries relating to the derailment.

16 News Now has a crew en route to the scene to learn more information.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

