Amtrak train derails in New Buffalo Township
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Amtrak train derailed near Three Oaks on Thursday evening.
Reports put the incident near the intersection of US-12 and Lakeside Road in New Buffalo Township.
There is no word yet on any injuries relating to the derailment.
