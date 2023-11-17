Advertise With Us

Amtrak train derails in New Buffalo Township

A photo provided by a witness on scene.
A photo provided by a witness on scene featuring an ambulance and Amtrak train on Thursday, Nov. 16.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Amtrak train derailed near Three Oaks on Thursday evening.

Reports put the incident near the intersection of US-12 and Lakeside Road in New Buffalo Township.

There is no word yet on any injuries relating to the derailment.

16 News Now has a crew en route to the scene to learn more information.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edith Schmucker
$1.75M awarded to estate of Nappanee woman killed in same crash as Jackie Walorski
Police investigating after missing man found dead in Elkhart parking lot
April Campbell
Woman arrested after allegedly leaving daughter at LaPaz gas station while driving drunk
St. Joseph County reaches settlement with family in deadly pond crash
The heart of South Bend will see around $1 billion dollars over the next few years for new...
South Bend announces nearly $1B investment in downtown growth

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light showers Friday morning; Frosty Saturday morning
Maytag, Whirlpool host Thanksgiving dinner for 250 kids
Our own Joshua Short sat down with Micah Shrewsberry, Niele Ivey, and Salima Rockwell for an...
Black coaches at Notre Dame highlight diversity in athletics
Black coaches at Notre Dame discuss retirements of people who hired them