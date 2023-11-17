Advertise With Us

Amtrak train derails in New Buffalo Township after crash

A photo provided by a witness on scene.
A photo provided by a witness on scene featuring an ambulance and Amtrak train on Thursday, Nov. 16. Photo taken by Maya Mikelson.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after an Amtrak train collided with a truck, leading to a minor derailment on Thursday evening.

Officials say the crash happened near the intersection of US-12 and Lakeside Road in New Buffalo Township around 10:15 p.m. The westbound train, which was headed to Chicago, was carrying around 200 people at the time of the crash. Police say the crash occurred due to the truck being stuck on Lakeside Road.

Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit says that there were only minor injuries reported.

Arrangements were made for a temporary shelter to be constructed at New Buffalo High School for the passengers.

A photo provided by our reporter Monica Murphy of the derailed train, taken on Nov. 16, 2023.
A photo provided by our reporter Monica Murphy of the derailed train, taken on Nov. 16, 2023.(WNDU)

