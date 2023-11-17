Advertise With Us

Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in state court, adding to prison time

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh speaks with his defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, in...
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh speaks with his defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, in Beaufort, S.C. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. A pretrial hearing is scheduled Friday on state charges that Murdaugh stole money from his legal clients. (AP Photo/James Pollard)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to financial crimes in state court, adding to the prison time facing the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and son.

Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to more than a dozen counts, including money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud, in exchange for a 27-year sentence. The sentence must be approved by Judge Clifton Newman, who set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 28 at which victims or their families will get to speak.

Murdaugh is already serving life in prison without parole after he was convicted in March of two counts of murder.

His lawyers are seeking a new trial in the murder case, citing allegations that the court clerk tampered with the jury. The clerk has denied the allegations.

Murdaugh already admitted his guilt in federal court in September to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering.

Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

