100 Black Men of Greater South Bend holding blood drive on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our team has been talking all year about the importance of giving blood. There’s a need right now in our community, and you have the power to save lives.

There’s an opportunity to give blood this weekend, as 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend is hosting its very first blood drive on Saturday morning.

Michael Harley, the co-chair of the health and wellness committee of 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the importance of the event and what group of people it is trying to target. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The blood drive takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nexus Center (3607 S Main Street in South Bend).

To register, you’re asked to call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: 100blackmensouthbend to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

