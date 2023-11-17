1 injured in shooting at Goshen apartment complex

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after police say one person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Goshen late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to Ashton Pines Apartments after multiple people said they heard gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Balsam Fir Lane and Alpine Fir Lane.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police did not provide any potential suspect information. If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151.

