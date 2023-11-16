No. 16 Irish overwhelm Northwestern, but Citron leaves game with injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team won its 29th-straight home opener, coasting to a 110-52 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night, but one of its best players left the game early with an injury.

Sonia Citron had a game-high 23 points before leaving the game late in the third quarter. She needed help as she was taken off the court to the locker room. There is currently no word on her condition.

Northwestern (2-1) scored the first eight points of the game before the No. 16 Irish (2-1) scored the next 15 and took control. Nine of those points came from freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo, who continued her impressive start to the season by finishing with 21 points, six steals, six rebounds and five assists.

In three games this year, Hidalgo has 78 points and 21 steals.

Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish, and Anna DeWolfe and Kylee Watson scored 10 each.

Notre Dame will travel to Washington, D.C. on Saturday to face Illinois in the Citi Shamrock Classic.

