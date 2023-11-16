No. 16 Irish overwhelm Northwestern, but Citron leaves game with injury

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team won its 29th-straight home opener, coasting to a 110-52 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night, but one of its best players left the game early with an injury.

Sonia Citron had a game-high 23 points before leaving the game late in the third quarter. She needed help as she was taken off the court to the locker room. There is currently no word on her condition.

Northwestern (2-1) scored the first eight points of the game before the No. 16 Irish (2-1) scored the next 15 and took control. Nine of those points came from freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo, who continued her impressive start to the season by finishing with 21 points, six steals, six rebounds and five assists.

In three games this year, Hidalgo has 78 points and 21 steals.

Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish, and Anna DeWolfe and Kylee Watson scored 10 each.

Notre Dame will travel to Washington, D.C. on Saturday to face Illinois in the Citi Shamrock Classic.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved. Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...

The Sam Advantage: ND prepares for Hartman’s former team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now, Julianne Pelusi and Jackson Neill
Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest has extra emotions tied to it because it's also Senior Day.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
What’s the biggest reason why the Notre Dame offense has struggled against quality opponents this season?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) is defended by South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12)...

ND women’s hoops gears up for home opener against Northwestern

Updated: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill and 16 News Now
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has gone from Paris to New Jersey, but has yet to play a regular season game in South Bend.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s hoops prepares for Legends Classic

Updated: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill and 16 News Now
The early season tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn features four teams.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...

Notre Dame football regroups, shifts focus to Wake Forest after bye week

Updated: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
The last time we saw the Fighting Irish on the gridiron, they lost to an unranked Clemson team.

Notre Dame

Hidalgo, Citron power No. 10 Notre Dame over NJIT, 104-57

Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The game against NJIT from the America East Conference was arranged as a “homecoming” to highlight five of Notre Dame’s players who are from the New York-Philadelphia area.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) hands off to running back Audric Estime (7) during the...

Notre Dame moves up to No. 20 in latest AP Poll after bye week

Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame is also currently ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but those will be updated on Tuesday night.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s soccer defeats Valpo 2-0 in first round of NCAA Tourney

Irish women’s soccer defeats Valpo 2-0 in first round of NCAA Tourney

Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:02 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Jackson Neill
Notre Dame’s defense held up strong in this one, but the offense took a while to get going.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame hockey completes sweep of Ohio State with 3-0 win

Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:57 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Jackson Neill
Notre Dame is now 6-3-2 on the season and 2-0-2 in Big Ten play.

Notre Dame

The Notre Dame men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday against...

Irish men’s hoops suffers first loss of season against Western Carolina

Updated: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame's second half rally came up short, as the Irish fell to the Catamounts 71-61.