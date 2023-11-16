Niles history center, district library teaming up for day of ‘holiday magic’

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a cool opportunity for families this weekend in Niles that will take you back in time and help you find some holiday magic!

This Saturday kicks off the season in Niles with “Holiday Magic.” The free event is taking place at two locations — the Niles History Center and the Niles District Library, which are located right next to each other on Main Street.

Santa will make his annual visit to the library, while Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will join Santa next door at the history center. Rudolph will also bring a couple of reindeer friends with him from the North Pole!

In addition to a free photo with Santa at the library, you can also enjoy a tome home craft and magic show! Please note that tickets are required to visit Santa, but they are free and available for pick up at the library’s Youth Services Desk now through the day of the event!

Organizers also urge you to visit the Chapin Mansion and Fort St. Joseph Museum during the event, which is located right next to the history center and library. The buildings are all dressed up for the holidays by various individuals and community groups in the theme for the year, which is Rudolph!

Christina Arseneau, the executive director of the Niles History Center, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about Saturday’s event. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Doors open at 10 a.m., but the special guests will arrive at 11 a.m. The special guests will stay until 2 p.m., but doors will remain open for the event until 3 p.m.

Once again, the event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

