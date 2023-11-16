New property tax credit available for homeowners over 55

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you own a home in St. Joseph County, a new resource is available.

As reported by our partners at the South Bend Tribune, the St. Joseph County Council is approving a property tax credit for those aged 55 or older. A state law was recently passed to permit this at the county level because of recent tax rises.

To qualify, you must own a homestead and have lived in your house for at least 10 years.

The credit is not automatically applied, so you will have to apply for it, and the credit would only last three years as it sunsets in 2027.

“Well, the nice thing about local government is we are what is closest to the people, and so when we hear a complaint like property taxes are too high, and we see there’s a solution and that we can directly respond with, that’s the beauty of your local government,” said Amy Drake, with the council. “We’re close, and we know what people need. We’re lucky that the state was listening, too, because the state was hearing this everywhere. So, this was the state’s way of offering us this opportunity.”

To apply, make your calendars, as you’ll need to head to the St. Joseph County auditor’s website on Jan. 1, 2024.

