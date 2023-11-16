Michiana Eats: Southgate BBQ

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a building you can’t miss when you’re driving down County Road 26 in Elkhart County.

Southgate Crossing is home to dozens of artisan booths, an antique market, and an event space. But it’s also a place to grab some delicious food.

There are a few restaurants inside, including a brand-new spot called Southgate Barbecue.

“There’s been a smoker here since we took the place just over two years ago,” said Mike DeCola, the owner. “And I thought it would be a perfect opportunity to open one up.”

Guests can purchase smoked sausage sandwiches, smoked baked potatoes, ribs, and pulled pork.

Southgate Crossing is located at 27751 County Road 26 in Elkhart.

The hours are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

