Advertise With Us

Indiana announces grant program to bolster energy efficiency, conservation

(Phil Anderson)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Office of Energy Development (OED) is rolling out a new $1.46 million grant to assist local government in strengthening energy efficiency and conservation efforts.

The grant money may be utilized by Indiana communities for efforts in energy planning, audits, and efficiency upgrades for publicly owned buildings and electric transportation.

“We are excited about this grant opportunity for Hoosier communities,” said Ryan Hadley, executive director of the Indiana Office of Energy Development. “Supporting energy efficiency projects at the local level leads to lower energy costs for local government and reduces taxpayer burden. It’s a win for everyone.”

The grant is funded by federal dollars via the Indiana for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 2, 2024.

For more information on the grant, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the state line.
Northbound lanes of US-31 near state line reopen after fiery crash
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main Street and Western...
Woman hit by car in downtown South Bend may not have died in collision, officials say
St. Joseph County reaches settlement with family in deadly pond crash
The heart of South Bend will see around $1 billion dollars over the next few years for new...
South Bend announces nearly $1B investment in downtown growth

Latest News

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend receives $2M gift
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend receives $2M gift
Highly pathogenic bird flu detected in Cass County flock
Notre Dame gets ready for home finale against Wake Forest
The Sam Advantage: ND prepares for Hartman’s former team