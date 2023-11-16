Indiana announces grant program to bolster energy efficiency, conservation

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Office of Energy Development (OED) is rolling out a new $1.46 million grant to assist local government in strengthening energy efficiency and conservation efforts.

The grant money may be utilized by Indiana communities for efforts in energy planning, audits, and efficiency upgrades for publicly owned buildings and electric transportation.

“We are excited about this grant opportunity for Hoosier communities,” said Ryan Hadley, executive director of the Indiana Office of Energy Development. “Supporting energy efficiency projects at the local level leads to lower energy costs for local government and reduces taxpayer burden. It’s a win for everyone.”

The grant is funded by federal dollars via the Indiana for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 2, 2024.

For more information on the grant, click here.

