Advertise With Us

Highly pathogenic bird flu detected in Cass County flock

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a Cass County backyard flock.

An investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has revealed the first case of HPAI in Cass County since the disease was first detected in 2022. The state says the flock contained around 60 birds of various species.

HPAI can cause multiple sudden deaths in a flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or an increase in sick birds.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the premises was placed under quarantine, and the birds will be euthanized.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including:

  • Wild birds
  • Contact with infected poultry
  • Equipment
  • Clothing and shoes of caretakers

Whether it’s a few backyard birds or a large commercial flock, the state says following a few key steps is fundamental to protecting Michigan’s domestic birds:

  • Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed
  • Wash your hands before and after handling birds, as well as when moving between different coops
  • Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops
  • Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms
  • Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses - if it cannot be disinfected, discard it
  • Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds
  • Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents

MDARD says it is working closely with local government partners to respond to reports of sick or dead domestic birds quickly.

If you or anyone you know notices what appears HPAI in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

For wild birds, you can file a report via DNR’s Eyes in the Field app or by calling 517-336-5030.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the state line.
Northbound lanes of US-31 near state line reopen after fiery crash
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main Street and Western...
Woman hit by car in downtown South Bend may not have died in collision, officials say
St. Joseph County reaches settlement with family in deadly pond crash
The heart of South Bend will see around $1 billion dollars over the next few years for new...
South Bend announces nearly $1B investment in downtown growth

Latest News

Michigan legislation would allow hunter safety courses in schools
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend receives $2M gift
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend receives $2M gift
Indiana announces grant program to bolster energy efficiency, conservation
Notre Dame gets ready for home finale against Wake Forest