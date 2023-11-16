Giving blood becomes personal for donors at South Bend Medical Foundation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Around this time of year, our attention shifts to what foods we’re eating or the different types of gifts that will be under the tree.

But It’s also a time to be giving and what better way then the gift of blood donations.

And for some volunteers and donors at the South Bend Medical Foundation it has become a personal experience.

People like Michael Molnar, who was a recipient before becoming a donor.

He received over 19 pints of blood at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, after a boating accident back in 2019. It happened when a propeller struck Molnar and he fell from the back of the boat, nearly taking his life.

That accident was a life changing moment for Molnar, who would fight back on the path to recovery, which includes advocating for blood donations.

“After surgery 5, I’ve had 10 in total, in pre-op I was probably at my lowest,” said Molnar. My wife was a big reason for my recovery, she refocused me and helped me set some goals. Goal number 1 was to be able to drive the kids to school, goal number 2 was to make myself a cup of coffee without any help and enjoy that on my porch. And goal number 3 was to start donating and start promoting blood donations. And that’s something that I will be doing the rest of my life.”

Molnar is not the only donor with personal reasons behind the means. Stephanie Lancione, who has been giving blood for years, but it wasn’t until 2014 when a car accident took the lives of her in-law’s. It was this moment that got her focused on donating blood.

“You never know who you will be impacting when you donate,” said Lancione. “I’m donating for my father-in-law, in his honor, and donations are so easy, donations could be helping your neighbor or neighbor’s child, you just don’t know. But you can’t help them if that supplies no there, this is something free and you can do it every couple of months.”

There’s also a lot going on at the South Bend Medical foundation for those interested in getting involved.

A Military Blood Donation Challenge started last week with local VFW and American Legion Posts competing for bragging rights! The competition goes on until the end of November with anyone being able to participate.

All donors who donate before the holidays can also receive their choice of a Martin’s turkey voucher, while supplies last, or a Meijer’s gift card.

There’s also more eligible donors allowed at SBMF centers, thanks to changes in FDA donor eligibility.

If you’re interested in donating you can set an appointment online at givebloodnow.com or call 574-234-1157

You can donate at any one of their centers:

3355 Douglas Rd. South Bend, IN 46635

1290 Ireland Rd., Ste. 700 South Bend, IN 46614

2222 Rieth Blvd., Ste. 105 Goshen, IN 46526

