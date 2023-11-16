First Alert Weather: It will feel 40 degrees cooler by Saturday AM

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. High near 65F is 15+ degrees above average. Lows in the 50s as we wait for a cold front arriving Friday morning. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered light showers through the first half of the day, then partly cloudy in the afternoon with falling temperatures. High near 50F in the morning falling to the 40s by the afternoon. Overnight lows falling below freezing. Wind SW turning NW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next cold front will bring us a chance of rain on Friday as temperatures fall back into the 40s and low 50s. The weekend looks dry and sunny, but cooler with highs only near 50 degrees. Another system looks to bring rain showers and cooler temperatures to kickstart Thanksgiving week. No big storms are on the horizon through Thanksgiving for Michiana. Depending on our wind direction, next Wednesday and Thursday may feature some light lake-effect snow showers.

