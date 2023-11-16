Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: It will feel 40 degrees cooler by Saturday AM

Scattered showers will be around for the Friday morning commute
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. High near 65F is 15+ degrees above average. Lows in the 50s as we wait for a cold front arriving Friday morning. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered light showers through the first half of the day, then partly cloudy in the afternoon with falling temperatures. High near 50F in the morning falling to the 40s by the afternoon. Overnight lows falling below freezing. Wind SW turning NW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next cold front will bring us a chance of rain on Friday as temperatures fall back into the 40s and low 50s. The weekend looks dry and sunny, but cooler with highs only near 50 degrees. Another system looks to bring rain showers and cooler temperatures to kickstart Thanksgiving week. No big storms are on the horizon through Thanksgiving for Michiana. Depending on our wind direction, next Wednesday and Thursday may feature some light lake-effect snow showers.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after missing man found dead in Elkhart parking lot
Edith Schmucker
$1.75M awarded to estate of Nappanee woman killed in same crash as Jackie Walorski
April Campbell
Woman arrested after allegedly leaving daughter at LaPaz gas station while driving drunk
St. Joseph County reaches settlement with family in deadly pond crash
The heart of South Bend will see around $1 billion dollars over the next few years for new...
South Bend announces nearly $1B investment in downtown growth

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween
First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm
First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday