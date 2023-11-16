Family gets new home in Mishawaka thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Notre Dame

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A family is moving into a brand-new home just in time for Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Student Chapter.

A special key ceremony was held Thursday at The Fields at Highland in Mishawaka. Friends, family, and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity were there for the ribbon cutting of Evelyn Irakoze’s new home.

The groups even helped to stock the cupboards and fridges up for the new family. It was all done in nearly a year, with Evelyn joining the program on Thanksgiving Day last year.

“My gratitude goes to my Lord, all the Habitat for Humanity, all the teamwork, construction workers — all the people who put work into it,” Evelyn said. “I’m so happy and excited to be here. This is my own house now. . . My kids are happy they will have a place to say this is my house. Whenever I go anywhere, I will come to my house and say I’m going home, so this is home.”

Evelyn is originally from an east African country called Burundi. She’s excited to raise here two kids in St. Joe County.

