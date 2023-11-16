Entrepreneur showcase in St. Joe County uplifts women-owned businesses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Global Entrepreneurship Week continues, the nonprofit C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative is hosting a summit.

The goal: To bring women entrepreneurs together.

The summit was founded back in 2018 after research showed only 2% of women in St. Joseph County owned businesses.

The organizers tell 16 News Now that 70% of all women entrepreneurs fail due to a lack of mentoring, resources, and low self-esteem. But this summit is looking to change all of that.

“We have a mentoring program and mentor women all year, and we network and focus on bringing women together,” said Cindy Cohen, founder of C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative. “I like to think of it as a grassroots movement that’s happening right here. Where we are teaching the women, ‘It’s good to be together.’ We don’t need to be competitive, have to be mean, or, like you know, we are not the guys. We are women who naturally network and care for one another, give advice, and we encourage them to do that. And also get trained on what their business is lacking in order to grow.”

Everyone who went to the event got a goodie bag with some snacks, and business cards.

Plus, a guide that shares some tips and resources throughout Michiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.