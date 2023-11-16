Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? These Michiana restaurants have you covered

(WNDU) - Don’t want to cook a big Thanksgiving meal or simply want a bit of help?

Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of area restaurants that will be open for dine-in, carryout or pre-ordered meals ready for pick-up and reheating at your leisure.

***NOTE: Reservations are appreciated, and it never hurts to call ahead to confirm the information listed below.***

Allie’s Café & Catering

2323 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend

Heat and serve meals for Thanksgiving. Includes roasted turkey or ham with sides. Cost: $14.95 per person

Pre-order at 574-360-2614 by Friday, Nov. 17. Pick-up is Wednesday, Nov. 22, by 3 p.m.

Applebee’s

Limited menu available at the following restaurants on Thanksgiving:

1807 Reith Road, Goshen (Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

6615 N. Main Street, Granger (Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

2225 N. Oak Road, Plymouth (Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

1150 Ireland Road, South Bend (Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

The Barns at Nappanee

1600 W. Market Street, Nappanee

Thanksgiving Day Buffet, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: adults, $26.95; children (ages 4-12), $12.95; 3 and under, free. Reservations recommended by calling 574-773-4188. Walk-ins accepted.

Thanksgiving pre-orders include turkey, sides, rolls and pie for $270 serving 6-10 people or $170 serving 4-6 people. Four additional add-ons available for $15.95 each.

Pie pre-orders available. Choose from pumpkin, Dutch apple, pecan, chocolate cream, coconut cream, sugar cream, peanut butter cream, raspberry cream, peach, cherry, blueberry for $19.95 each.

Place orders by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, by calling 574-773-4188 or email: info@thebarnsatnappanee.com. Pick-up is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Bob Evans

Locations in Roseland (204 N. Dixie way), Plymouth (1631 Pilgrim Lane), and Benton Harbor (2254 Pipestone Road).

Open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for breakfast and a special homestyle Thanksgiving holiday meal.

Pre-order hot meals to go or heat and serve meals by clicking here.

Check your local restaurant for adjusted hours and availability.

The Boulevard Inn & Bistro

521 Lake Boulevard, St. Joseph.

Pre-order a fully cooked traditional Thanksgiving meal that is ready to reheat at your convenience. Menu includes shrimp cocktail, turkey, prime rib, sides, salad, and choice of pumpkin, pecan, or key lime pie. Cost: adults, $60; children, (ages 5 to 12), $25; 4 and under, free

Order through Sunday, Nov. 19, by calling 269-983-3882 or email cherylbernacchi@theboulevardinn.com, please include name and phone number so Bistro staff can confirm your order. Pick-up is between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Burger King

1113 Ireland Road, South Bend restaurant is open on Thanksgiving from 5:30 a.m. to midnight.

530 W. McKinley Avenue, Mishawaka restaurant is open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Café Navarre

101 N. Michigan Street, South Bend

Order a Thanksgiving dinner today for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Turkey or ham, sides, rolls, serves 4 to 8 for $299-$159. Variety of side items, drinks, and pies available for purchase.

Order online by clicking here.

Capri Italian Restaurant

50827 Princess Way, Granger

Open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with special turkey dinners or regular menu items.

Reservations preferred. Call 574-271-1500.

The Carriage House

24460 Adams Road, South Bend

The Carriage House is open on Thanksgiving from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. offering soup or salad, turkey or ham with sides, and maple pecan or classic pumpkin pie. Cost: $45 per person

Call for a reservation at 574-855-4186 or text 574-286-5801.

Chicory Café

114 W. First Street, Mishawaka

Heat and Serve Thanksgiving Dinner for five includes turkey, ham or polish sausage, sides, rolls, and pie. Cost: $130

Pre-order by 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. Pick-up is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Chicory Event Center.

Order online by clicking here.

Copper Rock Steakhouse

Four Winds Casino South Bend (3000 Prairie Avenue) and Four Winds Casino New Buffalo (11111 Wilson Road)

Open on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Four-course meal, $60

Cracker Barrel

110 Northpointe Blvd., Elkhart

Thanksgiving Heat N’ Serve Family Dinner includes turkey breast, sides and rolls. Cost: $99.99-$149.99, serves 4 to 6 or 8 to 10

Pick-up between Saturday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 25.

Order online at least 24-hours in advance by clicking here.

Curve Café

3407 Lincoln Way East, Mishawaka

Open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with full menu.

Breakfast served 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch, including turkey and ham dinners, served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Das Dutchman Essenhaus

240 US-20, Middlebury

Thanksgiving Carryout includes turkey, sides, rolls, pie. Meals are fully cooked and cold packed for pick-up. Serving for 5 to 20 guests: $94.99-$299.99

Orders taken through Saturday, Nov. 18. Pick-up is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Order online by clicking here.

Golden Corral

135 E. Douglas Road, Mishawaka

Holiday Feast To-Go Meals available for pre-order. Meals serve 6 to 8 people and include turkey, ham or beef roast, choice of sides and pie. Ala Carte items available.

Orders must be placed 72-hours in advance by clicking here.

India Garden Restaurant

615 W. Edison Road, Mishawaka

Open on Thanksgiving for lunch from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Call first to confirm hours at 574-255-5600.

Kankakee Grille

Four Winds Casino South Bend (3000 Prairie Avenue)

Open on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Three-course meal with traditional Thanksgiving favorites includes dessert, $35.

Metro Diner

423 E. University Drive, Granger

Open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Heat & Serve Holiday Feasts To-Go include ham or turkey, sides and rolls and can be customized to serve a party of up to eight people. Cost: $16.49-$119.49.

Pre-order through Wednesday, Nov. 22. Pick-up times are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Place orders online by clicking here.

Midwest Premium Kosher Market

560 W. Ireland Road, South Bend

Midwest Premium Kosher Mart is open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kramer’s Kosher will be open for take-out from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

OC Café

961 Lincoln Way West, Osceola

Thanksgiving Dinner Carryout includes turkey and sides. Items are picked up cold and ready for reheating. Cost for 2 to 20 people: $27.99-$279.80. Pumpkin, pecan or apple pie, $8.99.

Pre-order at restaurant or call 574-674-8848 through Monday, Nov. 20. Pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

423 S. Dixie Way, Roseland (Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., 574-272-0655)

107 Northpointe Boulevard, Elkhart (Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 574-264-2541)

Dinner specials: prime rib, $21.99 or turkey dinner, $13.30. Breakfast prime rib special, $19.99.

Dine-in or call numbers listed above for carryout.

The Prized Pig

114 Lincoln Way East, Mishawaka

Thanksgiving packages from $175-$395. Ala Carte items including a 20-pound turkey (average) and sides from $6-$100; pies: apple and pumpkin, $20; pecan, $25.

Place an online order by clicking here by Friday, Nov. 17; pick-up will be Wednesday, Nov. 22. Prefer online orders, but will accept phone orders at 574-387-5624; must be prepaid.

Red Lobster

3930 N. Main Street, Mishawaka

Open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations and walk-ins welcome. Call 574-255-6306 for more information.

Rocky River Tap & Table

1032 E. University Drive, Granger

Complete Thanksgiving dinner that will serve 4-5. House-smoked turkey and sides, $138. Appetizers, more sides, salads, or pies available for an additional cost. Available for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place your order by clicking here. Call 574-272-5458 for more information.

Rohr’s

1399 N. Notre Dame Avenue, South Bend

Rohr’s is open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Reservations online only by clicking here.

Rohr’s is cashless; debit/credit cards only.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

902 E. University Drive, Granger

Ruth’s Chris is open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Three-course Thanksgiving dinner. Cost: adults, $47.95; children (ages 12 and under), $16.95.

Reservations highly recommended; call 574-968-9700

