Advertise With Us

‘Crazy find’: Man finds rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving

A man found a rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving in alligator-infested waters. (Source: WBBH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACARDIA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida fossil finder recently made a discovery of a lifetime when finding a fully intact mammoth jaw.

John Kreatsoulas runs Fossil Junkies Dig and Dive Charters in Florida and says he found the rare discovery in alligator-infested waters.

“I grabbed onto it just to hold on for a second and I realized, ‘Wait a second that’s not a tree, that is a mammoth,’” John Kreatsoulas said.

According to Kreatsoulas, he only dives in those waters during the winter when gators are more dormant.

Kreatsoulas estimates the jaw to be about 10,000 years old.

“That’s the first one I’ve found in my whole life,” Kreatsoulas said.

He said he is getting it restored and is registering it with the state of Florida.

If state officials don’t take it. Kreatsoulas said he’ll happily display it in his home.

“It’s really cool and a crazy find,” Kreatsoulas said.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edith Schmucker
$1.75M awarded to estate of Nappanee woman killed in same crash as Jackie Walorski
Police investigating after missing man found dead in Elkhart parking lot
April Campbell
Woman arrested after allegedly leaving daughter at LaPaz gas station while driving drunk
St. Joseph County reaches settlement with family in deadly pond crash
The heart of South Bend will see around $1 billion dollars over the next few years for new...
South Bend announces nearly $1B investment in downtown growth

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Jury in Breonna Taylor federal civil rights trial opens deliberations in case of ex-officer
New property tax credit available for homeowners over 55 in St. Joseph County, beginning Jan....
New property tax credit available for homeowners over 55
Entrepreneur showcase in St. Joe County uplifts women-owned businesses on Nov. 16, 2023.
Entrepreneur showcase in St. Joe County uplifts women-owned businesses