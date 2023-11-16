Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend receives $2M gift

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has announced a $2 million legacy gift.

The gift will come in separate payments over the next two years. It comes as the group begins a new three-year strategic plan focused on “building roads of hope.”

With five main goals, the plan’s objective is to create new paths toward self-sufficiency for vulnerable families and individuals living in the 14 counties the agency serves, including:

Living out its Catholic identity

Serving vulnerable residents, including “the homeless, the working poor, our seniors, refugees, and immigrants,” by providing faith-based life skills classes, effective case management, community integration, and affordable legal pathways to citizenship

Protecting life and supporting families by giving every person, from conception through natural death, the best chance at a fulfilling life by equipping families with the support needed to flourish while enhancing our adoption services

“Nourishing and healing the heart, mind, and soul” by providing compassionate, affordable, accessible, faith-based counseling services

Building organizational capacity to serve more people through operational efficiencies and volunteer engagement while diversifying and expanding our funding streams

The donation comes from an anonymous donor who has supported Catholic Charities for many years.

