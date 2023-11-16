Candescent Health and Wellness helping to correct incontinence with EMSELLA chair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you have concerns with incontinence, EMSELLA may be the answer you have been looking for.

Created by medical and aesthetic equipment company BTL, the EMSELLA chair is a non-surgical, non-invasive treatment that uses electromagnetic energy to deliver thousands of pelvic floor muscle contractions in one session — it’s the equivalent of more than 11,000 Kegels exercises in less than 30 minutes.

Typically, a provider will recommend six sessions, scheduled twice a week.

It has been approved by the FDA to treat both female and male incontinence.

Claire Walker, owner of Candescent Health and Wellness in South Bend, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about this machine’s benefits. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Candescent Health and Wellness is located at 2104 Ironwood Circle in South Bend. For more information and to schedule a demo with the EMSELLA chair, call or text 574-334-7444 or click here.

