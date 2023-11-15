Wellness Wednesdays: Childcare options at the YMCA, ‘Snack & Paint’ event

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - On this Wellness Wednesday, we are highlighting a few things at the YMCA of Greater Michiana, including childcare options and a creative event for teens that’s taking place Wednesday evening!

Childwatch is short-term childcare available to parents and guardians participating in Y activities or programs. It’s available at all three of the YMCA o f Greater Michiana’s locations (Benton Harbor, Niles, and South Bend). The best part is that it’s free to families with household membership at the Y!

Meanwhile, there’s a Teen Center at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, which provides teens ages 13-19 with tutoring/homework help, mentoring, volunteer and employments opportunities, and a safe after-school experience. The Teen Center also hosts a bunch of events each month. It’s available to any teen with a Y membership.

Maycie Wise and Paige Carter joined Joshua Short and Lauren Moss on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about these childcare options. They also gave us a preview of an event at the Teen Center on Wednesday called “Snack & Paint.”

The event calls for all creative teens aged 13-19 to unleash their inner artist, mingle with friends, and enjoy some snacks. The event, which takes place from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., is free and open to both YMCA members and the community!

For more information on “Snack & Paint,” click here.

For more information on Childwatch, click here.

For more information on the Teen Center, click here.

