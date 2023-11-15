Wednesday’s Child: Hagan is still waiting

(WNDU) - Hundreds of Indiana foster children are in need of adoption. Each week, we try to connect these kids with new families through our Wednesday’s Child segment.

Kids like 15-year-old Hagan are still waiting. We featured Hagan’s story in 2021 when he was 12.

We recently learned that Hagan is very good at video games and his favorite game is “Fortnite.”

He would love to be in a family that has a dog or a cat. In a recent placement, he had the responsibility of taking care of the family cat and he did a great job.

Hagan is a pretty easy-going kid, he told us during his interview in 2021.

“Hmmm, I’m not picky,” Hagan said. “I’ll do anything.”

For Hagan, life is an adventure and he’s willing to jump right in. Especially if there’s a pool!

“I don’t know,” Hagan said. “I just like to go in the water.”

He admits he’s not the competitive type.

“No, I just like to swim. Just for fun,” Hagan said. “I’ve got to practice my moves. I can do a cannon ball. I can do a belly flop.”

Hagan would like to be a police officer someday, but he’s keeping his options open. After all, he’s not picky.

At school, he has a short list of favorite subjects.

“Math!” Hagan exclaimed. “And lunch!”

So, what does he like to eat?

“I’m not picky,” Hagan said. “I’ll eat spinach. I’ll eat Brussel sprouts. Lima beans. I’ll eat any vegetable, except onions — makes my breath smell bad!”

Hagan wants to make a good impression on a family willing to adopt him.

“I am not picky at all,” Hagan said when asked what kind of family he wants to find.

But if they happen to have pets, that would be great.

“I love pets. I love German Shepherds,” Hagan said. “And pit bulls.”

Time in the pool or a lake would be nice, too. This kid really loves the water. But he also knows when it’s time to get out.

“‘til my skin gets wrinkly,” Hagan explained. “I get like the funny feeling on your skin and turns all wrinkly.”

A feeling that lets this easy-going kid know, it’s time to go.

But before his interview was done, Hagan was asked about the one thing he wants people to know about him.

“I’m not picky,” Hagan said with a laugh.

