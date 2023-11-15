Advertise With Us

Wednesday’s Child: Hagan is still waiting

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Hundreds of Indiana foster children are in need of adoption. Each week, we try to connect these kids with new families through our Wednesday’s Child segment.

Kids like 15-year-old Hagan are still waiting. We featured Hagan’s story in 2021 when he was 12.

We recently learned that Hagan is very good at video games and his favorite game is “Fortnite.”

He would love to be in a family that has a dog or a cat. In a recent placement, he had the responsibility of taking care of the family cat and he did a great job.

Hagan is a pretty easy-going kid, he told us during his interview in 2021.

“Hmmm, I’m not picky,” Hagan said. “I’ll do anything.”

For Hagan, life is an adventure and he’s willing to jump right in. Especially if there’s a pool!

“I don’t know,” Hagan said. “I just like to go in the water.”

He admits he’s not the competitive type.

“No, I just like to swim. Just for fun,” Hagan said. “I’ve got to practice my moves. I can do a cannon ball. I can do a belly flop.”

Hagan would like to be a police officer someday, but he’s keeping his options open. After all, he’s not picky.

At school, he has a short list of favorite subjects.

“Math!” Hagan exclaimed. “And lunch!”

So, what does he like to eat?

“I’m not picky,” Hagan said. “I’ll eat spinach. I’ll eat Brussel sprouts. Lima beans. I’ll eat any vegetable, except onions — makes my breath smell bad!”

Hagan wants to make a good impression on a family willing to adopt him.

“I am not picky at all,” Hagan said when asked what kind of family he wants to find.

But if they happen to have pets, that would be great.

“I love pets. I love German Shepherds,” Hagan said.  “And pit bulls.”

Time in the pool or a lake would be nice, too. This kid really loves the water. But he also knows when it’s time to get out.

“‘til my skin gets wrinkly,” Hagan explained. “I get like the funny feeling on your skin and turns all wrinkly.”

A feeling that lets this easy-going kid know, it’s time to go.

But before his interview was done, Hagan was asked about the one thing he wants people to know about him.

“I’m not picky,” Hagan said with a laugh.

If you would like to learn more about Hagan, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main Street and Western...
Woman hit by car in downtown South Bend may not have died in collision, officials say
According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the state line.
Northbound lanes of US-31 near state line reopen after fiery crash
Suspect killed, officer in stable condition after shooting near Coloma
St. Joseph County reaches settlement with family in deadly pond crash

Latest News

The heart of South Bend will see around $1 billion dollars over the next few years for new...
South Bend announces nearly $1B investment in downtown growth
Every squad car in LaPorte County now equipped with an AED
Please Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots
People gather at the open house held on Nov. 13, 2023.
Open house held for New Carlisle economic development project