St. Joseph County Council approves expansion in New Carlisle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After an almost two-hour discussion Tuesday night, the St. Joseph County Council passed a resolution to grow New Carlisle’s economic development area by 1,500 acres.

County officials will now move forward with finalizing the bond for the General Motors (GM) project.

Three components of the project include expanding the area, modifying allocations, and adding 309 properties to the acquisition list.

“It gives us more tools in the event that somebody wants to be bought or if we need to do a project for public good. So, whether it’s road improvements or drainage projects or an utility infrastructure project,” said St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol.

Some residents, however, have concerns.

“They treat us in New Carlisle like we are ignorant, and we are not. They would like to keep us in the dark and then point like we know nothing...I believe public servants should serve the public and not the private interest, and I think that’s what’s happening here and has been for some years,” said said Jack Daly.

“The people in New Carlisle just want to get a good feel of what the plans are now and how far those plans are going to go; and one thing we can do is work on that comprehensive plan that we have, that will hopefully give them some assurance of what they have to look for, so I am hoping that comes soon,” said St. Joseph County Council Member Amy drake.

This expansion is near the future Samsung GM Electric Vehicle Battery Plant.

Razor5 LLC is eyeing land near the plant for light industrial use and was recently given permission to survey it.

County Council members said development is necessary in New Carlisle because “the town is dying.”

They also said they hear residents’ concerns and will continue advocating for them.

The St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission also approved the resolution at their meeting this morning.

