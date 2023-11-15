Advertise With Us

South Bend Education Foundation seeking donations to help support teachers

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re thinking about giving back this holiday season, you may want to consider the South Bend Education Foundation.

The foundation is always looking for donations to help support their teachers, and Giving Tuesday (Nov. 28) may be the perfect time!

The South Bend Education Foundation has launched its year-end fundraising campaign. The foundation’s executive director, Steve Funk, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to tell us more about it.

“What we’re asking everyone is remember the students and the teachers,” Funk said. “The foundation is all about enriching the classroom experiences and supporting those children and teachers.”

You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

To donate, click here.

