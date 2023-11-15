ND women’s hoops gears up for home opener against Northwestern

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has gone from Paris to New Jersey, but has yet to play a regular season game in South Bend.

That will change Wednesday night, as the Fighting Irish host Northwestern at Purcell Pavilion.

The home opener comes after the Irish (1-1) put up over 100 points in their win over NJIT over the weekend.

Freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo has been a difference maker for the Irish — who are still without star point guard Olivia Miles. Hidalgo was named the ACC Rookie of the Week after putting up 31 points in her debut against South Carolina and becoming the first NCAA Division I player since 2021 to have 12 steals in a game against NJIT.

Her fast adjustment to the college game has been huge for the Irish early in this season.

“I mean just her fearlessness — she’s so confident,” says Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey. “No matter who we play, she’s going to come out and compete and play the right way and just play her game. I love that for her because that’s who she is. She’s always had just a high motor. She’s always just had that dog in her and competitive spirit and energy. It’s just fun for me to kind of watch her continue to blossom every game and just be true to herself.”

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST. on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion.

