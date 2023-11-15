Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Wake Forest at Notre Dame
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bye week has given Notre Dame fans the chance to recover from a tough loss at Clemson, but the pattern of offensive struggles against Power 5 opponents continues.
That’s the topic of this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.
What’s the biggest reason why the Notre Dame offense has struggled against quality opponents this season?
- Quarterback play
- Offensive line play
- Lack of production from wide receivers
- Gerad Parker’s play calling
- Something else
To cast your vote, click here. The poll will be open until 12 p.m. EST on Friday.
We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which starts at 7 p.m. EST on Friday.
