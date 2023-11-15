Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bye week has given Notre Dame fans the chance to recover from a tough loss at Clemson, but the pattern of offensive struggles against Power 5 opponents continues.

That’s the topic of this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

What’s the biggest reason why the Notre Dame offense has struggled against quality opponents this season?

  • Quarterback play
  • Offensive line play
  • Lack of production from wide receivers
  • Gerad Parker’s play calling
  • Something else

To cast your vote, click here. The poll will be open until 12 p.m. EST on Friday.

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which starts at 7 p.m. EST on Friday.

