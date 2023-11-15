Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bye week has given Notre Dame fans the chance to recover from a tough loss at Clemson, but the pattern of offensive struggles against Power 5 opponents continues.

That’s the topic of this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

What’s the biggest reason why the Notre Dame offense has struggled against quality opponents this season?

Quarterback play

Offensive line play

Lack of production from wide receivers

Gerad Parker’s play calling

Something else

To cast your vote, click here. The poll will be open until 12 p.m. EST on Friday.

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which starts at 7 p.m. EST on Friday.

