Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bye week has given Notre Dame fans the chance to recover from a tough loss at Clemson, but the pattern of offensive struggles against Power 5 opponents continues.

This week, we asked Irish fans what’s the biggest reason for Notre Dame’s offensive struggles against quality opponents this season. Here’s how you responded:

  • Quarterback play: 14%
  • Offensive line play: 20%
  • Lack of production from wide receivers: 7%
  • Gerad Parker’s play calling: 51%
  • Something else: 8%

Thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll. Be sure to watch Countdown to Kickoff next week for another fan poll like this one.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Markus Burton (3) shoots over Oklahoma State's Brandon Garrison (23) and...

Markus Burton leads way in overtime, Notre Dame edges Oklahoma State 66-64

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Markus Burton scored 20 points and Notre Dame held off Oklahoma State 66-64 in the third-place game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center.

Countdown to Kickoff

Music journey comes full circle for Irish Guard co-captain from South Bend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Gabe Falcone is wrapping up his second year with this elite squad.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman (10) sing the alma mater the...

Notre Dame looking to bounce back against Wake Forest on Senior Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julianne Pelusi and 16 News Now
The Irish will look to send their giant mix of a senior class and guys likely headed to the NFL Draft out in style.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard J.R. Konieczny (20) shoots against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame falls to Auburn 83-59 in Legends Classic semifinals

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Fighting Irish were only down 39-33 at halftime, but they were no match for the Tigers in the second half.

Notre Dame

Our own Joshua Short sat down with Micah Shrewsberry, Niele Ivey, and Salima Rockwell for an...

Black coaches at Notre Dame highlight diversity in athletics

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST
|
By Joshua Short
Our own Joshua Short sat down with Micah Shrewsberry, Niele Ivey, and Salima Rockwell for an exclusive interview as they talked about history being made in college sports.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) gets help walking off the court by Notre Dame...

No. 16 Irish overwhelm Northwestern, but Citron leaves game with injury

Updated: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Sonia Citron had a game-high 23 points before leaving the game late in the third quarter.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...

The Sam Advantage: ND prepares for Hartman’s former team

Updated: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now, Julianne Pelusi and Jackson Neill
Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest has extra emotions tied to it because it's also Senior Day.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) is defended by South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12)...

ND women’s hoops gears up for home opener against Northwestern

Updated: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill and 16 News Now
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has gone from Paris to New Jersey, but has yet to play a regular season game in South Bend.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s hoops prepares for Legends Classic

Updated: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill and 16 News Now
The early season tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn features four teams.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...

Notre Dame football regroups, shifts focus to Wake Forest after bye week

Updated: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
The last time we saw the Fighting Irish on the gridiron, they lost to an unranked Clemson team.