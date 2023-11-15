Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bye week has given Notre Dame fans the chance to recover from a tough loss at Clemson, but the pattern of offensive struggles against Power 5 opponents continues.

This week, we asked Irish fans what’s the biggest reason for Notre Dame’s offensive struggles against quality opponents this season. Here’s how you responded:

Quarterback play: 14%

Offensive line play: 20%

Lack of production from wide receivers: 7%

Gerad Parker’s play calling: 51%

Something else: 8%

Thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll. Be sure to watch Countdown to Kickoff next week for another fan poll like this one.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.