Irish men’s hoops prepares for Legend’s Classic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Notre Dame women’s basketball team gears up for its first game in South Bend this season, the men’s team is preparing to hit the road for the first time.

The Fighting Irish are 1-1 after splitting home games against Niagara and Western Carolina. Thursday will be their toughest test yet, as they take on Auburn in the first round of the Legend’s Classic.

The early season tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn features four teams. The Irish will face either Oklahoma State or St. Bonaventure on Friday depending on the results of the first round.

Coming off the loss to Western Carolina, the Irish have spent the week refocusing.

" Every day is an opportunity for you to earn something, so that’s why practices are so important,” said head coach Micah Shrewsberry. “They’re important for us to learn, and they’re important for guys to still compete and get better. . . If they want more, go and get more in practice.”

Tipoff for Thursday’s tilt against Auburn is set for 9 p.m. EST.

