Importance of A.E.D training and heart health continues to grow across the state

LaPorte County, Ind. (WNDU) -It’s been nearly 10 years since the passing of Jake West, a 17 year-old who suddenly died of cardiac arrest during one of his football games, sending shockwaves through LaPorte high school and the entire state.

And for his mom, Julie West, it inspired her on a journey to make sure no other families deal with a heart-related problem that could be avoided.

And It was Tuesday afternoon at a ceremony in LaPorte county Dedicating 26 brand new AED’s in squad cars around the county. That saw more of her hard work on display. This made LaPorte , just the third county in Indiana to hit 100% of AED’s in their patrol cars, a big feat that has been 5 years in the making for Julie.

Back in 2012 Jake West, passed away from sudden cardiac arrest, during a practice for his football team

A tragic moment for the town, that would help create a push for change.

That change came in 2013, when Julie West and family founded the Play for Jake Foundation to help bring more awareness to the importance of AED and heart health.

By 2015 she was starting to promote AED use and training, in schools, the group also provides heart screenings for students.

A major development came in May of 2023 with the passing of ‘Jake’s Law’

It requires every school from K-12 to properly maintain an AED and make sure one is present at each athletic event.

As well as staff having a training plan to know what to do. '

“Well, I was a schoolteacher for 20 plus years, but we weren’t trained on what to do if someone went into sudden cardiac arrest,” said Julie West. Now everyone is learning that, and they are prepared, because an AED is great to have but if no one knows where to grab it, a life will be lost and that’s unacceptable, because our children deserve to be protected in our schools with a plan in place.

Officers around the county are fully trained to administer CPR and now can use AED’s when arriving at a situation were arriving to a medical situation . It is a huge benefit to have, with officers usually being the first on the scene… . And officers’ reactions to AED’s have been consistent, . If it means a better chance to save a life, then they’re on it

“Trail Creek Officer Steve Dick: Originally when an officer arrived on scene, our first recourse was to start CPR if we didnt have a heartbeat. Now we have some electric assistance that tells us “Heartbeat”, “Shock” and it helps us to determine what the next course is all the while we relay that info to EMS and it prepares them for what they will encounter when they arrive on the scene.

Another non-profit that works to save lives through education, and donating AEDs to first responders is Bolt for the Heart.

The group works to have a direct impact in supporting local law enforcement, fire agencies, schools and community groups.

Traveling to locations all around the state, to give free training to anyone on how to use an AED.

And it’s simple. The AED is voice automated, so it will take you through a step-by-step process on what to do, where to place pads, and more.

“What’s able to bring someone’s heart back is CPR and the shock from an AED,” said Pierre Twer, President of Bolt for the Heart. “So it’s kind of like a car battery on a cold winter morning, it just stops, And what do you do with a car battery? You jump it, that’s the same thing with a heart.”

Watch Pierre Twer, President of the give a demonstration on how to use an AED here:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.