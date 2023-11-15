Advertise With Us

Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499

Frontier Airlines is once again offering its unlimited flight deal with the 2024-25 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly annual pass.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly yearly pass for its lowest-ever price of $499.

The airline said the promotion for its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass is part of an early Black Friday deal. It runs now through Nov. 28.

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

Frontier said pass holders can enjoy an unlimited number of free flights during this period with access to all U.S. and international destinations that Frontier serves.

However, taxes and fees will still apply at the time of booking.

Pass holders will also earn automatic Frontier Miles Silver Elite status with extra benefits.

For full terms and conditions and to purchase the GoWild! pass, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the state line.
Northbound lanes of US-31 near state line reopen after fiery crash
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main Street and Western...
Woman hit by car in downtown South Bend may not have died in collision, officials say
St. Joseph County reaches settlement with family in deadly pond crash
The heart of South Bend will see around $1 billion dollars over the next few years for new...
South Bend announces nearly $1B investment in downtown growth

Latest News

Reconstruction proposal would bring upgrades to Bendix Drive
In this image from video provided by SpaceX, the company's Starship launches from Boca Chica,...
SpaceX will try again to launch its mega rocket into orbit after first attempt ended in an explosion
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’
Indiana defines state's economy as 'incredibly strong'
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Jurors begin deliberating in the trial of the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband