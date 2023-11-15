Founder Factory Summit held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Entrepreneurs, investors, and enthusiasts gathered together to celebrate startups from throughout the region. Over 200 people filled the Studebaker building Wednesday afternoon, where they were able to meet with vendors and shake hands with other entrepreneurs.

Lisa Sun was the keynote speaker of the summit and spoke about confidence and how she started her journey as an entrepreneur.

The summit also held a pitch competition and out of ten finalists, three entrepreneurs would be awarded a check for $3,500 for their start-up.

The director of Entrepreneurship Ecosystems for the South Bend- Elkhart regional partnership summarized the summit as a big celebration.

“It’s really just a party celebrating the work of entrepreneurs in the region. So this is up in Michigan, Elkart, St Joe and Marshal counties,” said Marty Mechtenberg. “And we’re really just bringing people together with other entrepreneurs to learn a few new things. We have a key note speaker lined up. We have the sector of commerce here, David Rossenburg and we’re doing a pitch competition. So we had 260 applications and narrowed it down to 10. Which was very hard to do because there were so many great ideas and that’s going to happen after the keynote. And then we come back to this space for a big happy hour and it’s the chance to talk and get to know one another.”

Marty also mentioned there is large support for entrepreneurs in the South Bend – Elkart region and encourages those if who have an idea don’t be afraid and plug into the network to do great things.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.