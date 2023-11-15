Founder Factory Summit held in South Bend for third year

It is global entrepreneurship week and the Founder Factory Summit was held for its third year.
It is global entrepreneurship week and the Founder Factory Summit was held for its third year.(WNDU 16NewsNow)
By Natacha Casal
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Entrepreneurs, investors, and enthusiasts gathered on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate startups from throughout the region.

Over 200 people filled the Studebaker Building, where they were able to meet with vendors and shake hands with other entrepreneurs.

Lisa Sun, CEO of fashion-brand Gravitas, was the keynote speaker of the summit, which coincided with Global Entrepreneurship Week. She spoke about confidence and how she started her journey as an entrepreneur.

The summit also held a pitch competition. Out of 10 finalists, three entrepreneurs will be awarded a check for $3,500 for their startup.

Marty Mechtenberg, the director of Entrepreneurship Ecosystems at South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership, summarized the summit as a big celebration.

“It’s really just a party celebrating the work of entrepreneurs in the region,” Mechtenberg explained. “So, this is up in Michigan, Elkart, St. Joe, and Marshall counties, and we’re really just bringing people together with other entrepreneurs to learn a few new things.”

Mechtenberg also said there is large support for entrepreneurs in the South Bend-Elkhart region and encourages those who have an idea to not be afraid and plug into the network to do great things.

