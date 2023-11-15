Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Mid 60s Wednesday & Thursday. Cold front arives Friday

Rain will be around for the Friday morning commute
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023
WEDNESDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 64F is 15+ degrees above average. Low 38F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. High near 65F is 15+ degrees above average. Lows in the 50s as we wait for a cold front arriving Friday morning. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next cold front will bring us a chance of rain on Friday as temperatures fall back into the 40s and low 50s. The weekend looks dry and sunny, but cooler with highs only near 50 degrees. Another system looks to bring rain showers and cooler temperatures to kickstart Thanksgiving week. No big storms are on the horizon through Thanksgiving for Michiana. Depending on our wind direction, next Wednesday and Thursday may feature some light lake-effect snow showers.

