Coloma Township police officer released from hospital after shooting

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police say a Coloma Township police officer who was shot earlier this week is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Officers were called Monday afternoon to a home in the 4300 block of Bundy Road in Hagar Township on reports of a “domestic call.” When they arrived, police say that gunfire broke out between a suspect and three officers.

That’s when police say the 40-year-old suspect was killed and a Coloma Township police officer was shot.

Michigan State Police say that officer was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is now recovering at home. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, the name of the suspect and the names of the officers involved in the shooting are being withheld until further notice.

An autopsy has been completed on the suspect, but police are still waiting on results for lab analysis, toxicology, and ballistics reports.

The shooting remains under investigation by MSP’s Investigative Response Team. Investigators are currently reviewing police body camera and police vehicle camera footage, as well as any other sources of video that may have captured the shooting.

Police say an investigation of this magnitude will take some time to sort through. When all reports are completed, a copy will be forwarded to the Berrien County prosecutor’s office for review.

