Cassopolis robotics team receives $25K donation from Hydro

By Waleed Alamleh and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Members of the robotics team at Ross Beaty High School received a generous gift from a company that’s investing in the Cassopolis community.

Hydro donated $25,000 to the Cassopolis RoboRangers during a special ceremony at the high school on Wednesday morning.

Students from both the building and business sides of the team talked with the CEO and other members of the company at Wednesday’s ceremony. The students also demonstrated some of their robots.

Students say the donation will go a long way for the team.

“Just Hydro being here in Cass is a huge opportunity for all of us,” said Madison Conner. “With how small Cass is, we don’t see much like that. And to have that opportunity, especially to us in robotics, is a great thing.”

For more information on the Cassopolis RoboRangers, click here.

The donation comes one day before Hydro officially opens its new state-of-the-art aluminum recycling plant in Cassopolis.

