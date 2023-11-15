Advertise With Us

2 Michiana judges nominated to federal bench

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Michiana judges are getting high praise.

President Biden nominated two judges from Elkhart and St. Joseph counties to federal judgeships on Wednesday morning.

First is St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Cristal Brisco. The White House says she has served in many roles but started her career with Barnes & Thornburg. She’s a Notre Dame law school alum and earned her bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso.

The second judge nominated is Elkhart’s judge, Gretchen S. Lund. She’s been with the county’s superior court since 2015. Lund began her career as an associate at Ice Miller Law Firm in Indianapolis.

They’re two of only five nominations to get the nod.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the state line.
Northbound lanes of US-31 near state line reopen after fiery crash
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main Street and Western...
Woman hit by car in downtown South Bend may not have died in collision, officials say
St. Joseph County reaches settlement with family in deadly pond crash
The heart of South Bend will see around $1 billion dollars over the next few years for new...
South Bend announces nearly $1B investment in downtown growth

Latest News

Notre Dame gets ready for home finale against Wake Forest
The Sam Advantage: ND prepares for Hartman’s former team
Rosenberg talks about the state of Indiana's economy at the Morris Park County Club on...
Indiana defines state’s economy as ‘incredibly strong’
The first crews were out on Bendix Drive Wednesday, marking utility line locations with paint...
Bendix Drive set to receive second phase of lane reduction
Founder Factory Summit held in South Bend for third year