2 Michiana judges appointed to federal bench

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Michiana judges are getting high praise.

President Biden nominated two judges from Elkhart and St. Joseph counties to federal judgeships on Wednesday morning.

First is St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Cristal Brisco. The White House says she has served in many roles but started her career with Barnes & Thornburg. She’s a Notre Dame law school alum and earned her bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso.

The second judge nominated is Elkhart’s judge, Gretchen S. Lund. She’s been with the county’s superior court since 2015. Lund began her career as an associate at Ice Miller Law Firm in Indianapolis.

They’re two of only five nominations to get the nod.

