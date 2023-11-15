Advertise With Us

2 Michiana judges appointed to federal bench

(KTVF)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Michiana judges are getting high praise.

President Biden nominated two judges from Elkhart and St. Joseph counties to federal judgeships on Wednesday morning.

First is St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Cristal Brisco. The White House says she has served in many roles but started her career with Barnes & Thornburg. She’s a Notre Dame law school alum and earned her bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso.

The second judge nominated is Elkhart’s judge, Gretchen S. Lund. She’s been with the county’s superior court since 2015. Lund began her career as an associate at Ice Miller Law Firm in Indianapolis.

They’re two of only five nominations to get the nod.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
Man shot, killed near Simonton Lake identified
According to police, the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the state line.
Northbound lanes of US-31 near state line reopen after fiery crash
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main Street and Western...
Woman hit by car in downtown South Bend may not have died in collision, officials say
St. Joseph County reaches settlement with family in deadly pond crash
The heart of South Bend will see around $1 billion dollars over the next few years for new...
South Bend announces nearly $1B investment in downtown growth

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Another beautiful day tomorrow; Cold front Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Edith Schmucker
$1.75M awarded to estate of Nappanee woman killed in same crash as Jackie Walorski
Wellness Wednesdays: Childcare options at the YMCA, ‘Snack & Paint’ event