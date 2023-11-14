Woman hit by car in downtown South Bend may not have died in collision, officials say

Further testing needed to determine cause of woman’s death
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main Street and Western...
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are releasing new details after a woman was hit by a car over the weekend in downtown South Bend.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Kinsaidreay Mae Shepard of South Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to numerous witnesses, Shepard had been unresponsive and lying in the street before she was hit by a car that was heading south on Main Street. The driver of the car, a 74-year-old South Bend woman, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

An autopsy was conducted on Shepard on Monday. According to the forensic pathologist, preliminary results indicated that she didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries in the collision. However, further testing is needed to determine the exact cause of her death.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

